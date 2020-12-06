CARLSON - Cynthia E.
(nee Snyder)
Formerly of Orchard Park, NY, December 2, 2020. Loving mother of Amy L. (Ben) Stear, James L. (Beth) Carlson and Robert K. (Leslie) Carlson Jr.; cherished grandmother of Kate, Sarah, Isabell, Jake, Elias, Robert III and Jocelyn. Sister of Linda (late John) Daum and the late James Snyder. Also Survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and family Tuesday 10 AM-12 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services will be private. Please understand due to Covid-19 restrictions, there may be entry delays. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Fund or Trinity Lutheran Sunday School Fund c/o Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.