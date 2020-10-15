Menu
Cynthia J. "Cindy" FLYNN
October 13, 2020, of West Seneca, NY, beloved wife of Daniel B. Flynn; dearest loving mother of Courtney M. Flynn; second mom of Daniel O. (Sandra) Flynn and Kelly A. Flynn (Chris Schwab); dear grandmother of Joey, Kaylee, Danny and Damond; sister of Butch (Wendy) Allen, Susan (late Lee) Allen Gehl, Lori (Ken) Dunning and the late Patricia Comer; also survived by many loving extended family, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 3 PM-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will be held at 6:30 PM. Cindy was an account clerk at Erie 1 Boces for 21 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.
