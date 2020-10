FLYNN - Cynthia J. "Cindy"(nee Allen)October 13, 2020, of West Seneca, NY, beloved wife of Daniel B. Flynn; dearest loving mother of Courtney M. Flynn; second mom of Daniel O. (Sandra) Flynn and Kelly A. Flynn (Chris Schwab); dear grandmother of Joey, Kaylee, Danny and Damond; sister of Butch (Wendy) Allen, Susan (late Lee) Allen Gehl, Lori (Ken) Dunning and the late Patricia Comer; also survived by many loving extended family, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 3 PM-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will be held at 6:30 PM. Cindy was an account clerk at Erie 1 Boces for 21 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com