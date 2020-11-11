PICCIRILLI - Cynthia J. "Cindy" (nee Piotrowski)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest November 9, 2020; beloved wife of Jeffrey V.; devoted mother of Jillian and Michael (Sara Woods) Piccirilli; loving daughter of Stanley and the late Viola Piotrowski; dear sister of Donna (Ron) Hirsch, Paul (Marian Kreutzer) Piotrowski and Sharon (Sam) McLimans; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Saturday morning, at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.