KEATING DOOLITTLE - Cynthia
Doolittle of Buffalo, passed away on August 20, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 88 years old. Cynthia was born in Buffalo, NY; the daughter of Lusyd Wright Keating and Robert Putnam Keating. She had one brother, Robert P. Keating, Jr. and a stepbrother, A. Warren Smith, Jr. Cynthia attended The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY and Connecticut College. Roy W. Doolittle, Jr., her husband of 53 years, predeceased her. She was the loving mother of Lusyd D. Kourides, Roy W. Doolittle, III, and Douglas B. Doolittle. She had eight beloved grandchildren. She was a lifelong supporter of the arts in Buffalo, specifically The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, The Albright Knox Art Gallery, and The Burchfield Penney Art Center. She was a dedicated volunteer. She was an active member of The Garret Club, The Buffalo Tennis and Squash Club and The Concord Ski Club. She was an avid traveler, reader, theatergoer and dog lover. She was a summer resident of Lorraine for 87 years, where she was beloved for her community spirit, and her knowledge of the history of the community. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Buffalo General Medical Center or the Burchfield Penney Art Center. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.