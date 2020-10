KELLERAN - Cynthia(nee Klein)Of Orchard Park, NY, October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late C. Russell Kelleran. Mother of James (Sharon) Kelleran, David (Kate) Kelleran, John (Justyna) Kelleran and Jennifer (Brendan) Biggane; also survived by 11 grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday October 16, from 6-8 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St. Memorial Service from the funeral home Saturday at 11 AM. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com