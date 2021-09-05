Menu
Cynthia A. KIENER
FUNERAL HOME
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
10690 Main Street
Clarence, NY
KIENER - Cynthia A.
August 1, 2021, of Clarence Center. Beloved mother of John B. (Denise) Kiener IV, and Michael S. (Aubrey) Kiener; grandmother of John B. Kiener V, and Dylan J. Kiener; sister of Marsha (Donald) DiMatteo, David (Anne) Dietterich, and late Daryl Dietterich; also survived by nieces and nephews. Service Saturday, September 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 9535 Clarence Center Road, Clarence Center. Visitation starts at 10 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am. There will be a brunch after the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation to a charity in her name. Share condolences online at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
9535 Clarence Center Road, Clarence Center, NY
Sep
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
9535 Clarence Center Road, Clarence Center, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard Brothers Funeral Home
