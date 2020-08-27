TIRADO - Cynthia Lynne

Of Lackawanna, born on December 21, 1964. Entered into rest suddenly August 22, 2020, at the young age of 55. Cynthia leaves to mourn her two children that she loved dearly, Hector Jr. (CJ) Tirado and her daughter, Bianca Tirado. She also leaves behind three grandchildren who she was extremely close with, Chase, Jayleen and Major. She also leaves to mourn, her mother, Lois Hall and her husband Hector Tirado Sr. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Saturday from 1:30-3:30 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.