Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia Lynne TIRADO
TIRADO - Cynthia Lynne
Of Lackawanna, born on December 21, 1964. Entered into rest suddenly August 22, 2020, at the young age of 55. Cynthia leaves to mourn her two children that she loved dearly, Hector Jr. (CJ) Tirado and her daughter, Bianca Tirado. She also leaves behind three grandchildren who she was extremely close with, Chase, Jayleen and Major. She also leaves to mourn, her mother, Lois Hall and her husband Hector Tirado Sr. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Saturday from 1:30-3:30 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.