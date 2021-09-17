PROCACCINI - Cynthia A.

Of Angola, NY, September 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Carl Procaccini. Loving mother Cynthia (Brian) Jenkins and Colleen (Gary) Ippolito, Sr. Fiancée of Lenny Vance. Sister of Kenneth (Mary), Larry, Ronald (Joanne) Corp and Carol (Marc) Moyer. Cherished grandmother of Trisha (William) Sills, Troy, Zachary Richmond and Gary (Ashley) Ippolito, Jr. Great-grandmother of Riley, Brody and Blake Sills. Friends may call Sunday from 1-4PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, where services will follow at 4PM. Flowers would be appreciated.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.