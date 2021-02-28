Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia A. SCHINDLER
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
SCHINDLER - Cynthia A.
(nee Henry)
Of Toano, V.A., died February 23, 2021.Devoted wife of Ralph Lee Schindler; loving mother of Richard (Lisa) Schindler, Cristina (Jay) Stokes and Rachel Schindler; caring grandmother of Natalee Rose, Amelia Ruth and Henry James Schindler; dear sister of Timothy Henry, Barbara McDowell, Bruce Henry and Emily Slotta; sister-in-law to Janey Nieboer; loving aunt and cousin to many. Cindy was a member of King of Glory Church in Williamsburg, VA, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Women of Faith, Officer's Wives Club, Bible Study and the RMHS Music Boosters. Family and friends invited to call on March 5 from 4-7 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St. Eden, followed by a Funeral Service on March 6 at 11 AM in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to LWML, 3558 S. Jefferson Ave. St. Louis, MO 63118. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street, Eden, NY
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Eden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
While I didn't know Cindy well, I did speak with Ralph during his frequent walks throughout Lake Toano Estates. I just learned yesterday (4/13/21) of Cindy's passing. I'm so very sorry for your loss... Ralph, Richard, Cristina, Rachel, and all of the Schindler family. Cindy, you'll be missed.
Maurice Giles
Friend
April 14, 2021
I first met Cindy at the King of Glory Lutheran Church LWML annual tea several years ago. Received a message from her daughters telling me that they wanted to surprise her at this event. Over the years she provided a leading force within our LWML organization. She will be missed.
Linda Neilson
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results