SCHINDLER - Cynthia A.
(nee Henry)
Of Toano, V.A., died February 23, 2021.Devoted wife of Ralph Lee Schindler; loving mother of Richard (Lisa) Schindler, Cristina (Jay) Stokes and Rachel Schindler; caring grandmother of Natalee Rose, Amelia Ruth and Henry James Schindler; dear sister of Timothy Henry, Barbara McDowell, Bruce Henry and Emily Slotta; sister-in-law to Janey Nieboer; loving aunt and cousin to many. Cindy was a member of King of Glory Church in Williamsburg, VA, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Women of Faith, Officer's Wives Club, Bible Study and the RMHS Music Boosters. Family and friends invited to call on March 5 from 4-7 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St. Eden, followed by a Funeral Service on March 6 at 11 AM in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to LWML, 3558 S. Jefferson Ave. St. Louis, MO 63118. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.