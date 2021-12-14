I have so many wonderful memories of Aunt Cindy, beginning when Sherry and I were flower girls in her and Uncle Dick's wedding! She has fought a long battle and now she can be with all our other special Angels.....happy and free of pain and suffering!! Always in my heart....love you Aunt Cindy! I´m praying for healing and comfort for all the family! Xoxo

