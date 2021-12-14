TABER - Cynthia M. (nee Kroll)
Of the Town of Tonawanda, NY December 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Taber. Dear mother of Deborah (Patrick) Meinert, Jeffrey (Kathleen), Melinda (Herbert) Fruehauf and David Taber. Sister of Paul (Judith) Kroll. Also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 3-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenmore United Church of Christ, 295 Delaware Rd. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.