Cynthia M. TABER
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
TABER - Cynthia M. (nee Kroll)
Of the Town of Tonawanda, NY December 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Taber. Dear mother of Deborah (Patrick) Meinert, Jeffrey (Kathleen), Melinda (Herbert) Fruehauf and David Taber. Sister of Paul (Judith) Kroll. Also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 3-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenmore United Church of Christ, 295 Delaware Rd. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Dec
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our sincere condolences to the family and friends of my Aunt Cindy. Love and healing prayers to everyone whom had the pleasure of knowing her.
Mike and Karen Mommertz
Family
December 15, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of Aunt Cindy, beginning when Sherry and I were flower girls in her and Uncle Dick's wedding! She has fought a long battle and now she can be with all our other special Angels.....happy and free of pain and suffering!! Always in my heart....love you Aunt Cindy! I´m praying for healing and comfort for all the family! Xoxo
Paula Linsmair
Family
December 14, 2021
