Dakota M. EDWARDS
EDWARDS - Dakota M.
Of Eden, NY. It is with profound sadness that the family of Dakota Michael Edwards, age 20, shares his sudden passing on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved mother, Shannon Edwards; bound to his life, grandmother Dawn Ovitt and grandfather Wade Ovitt; his devoted siblings: Damien, Kaeleigh, Kaleb, Savanna and Nathaniel; his loving uncle, Todd Edwards and aunt Shawna Edwards; his great-grandparents, Anthony and Linda Carozzolo; and his best friend, Brianna Johnson; along with a host of family and friends. Dakota was a smart, fantastic student of music, a devout friend and loved by his family deeply. We are saddened beyond words. PEACE OUT! Family and friends are invited to call at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, on Friday from 3-7 PM followed by prayers at 7 PM. Face masks and social distancing are required. If desired, please donate to the Michaels of the World or the Go Fund Me account in his name. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.
