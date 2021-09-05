JONES - Dale R., Sr.
Of Cheektowaga, went home to be with Jesus on September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Roxanne (nee Landsman) Jones; devoted father of Brandon (Lindsay) Jones, Dale (Michelle) Jones, Jr., Destiny (Shawn) Burkett, Nicholas (Katie) Jones, and Frank Luv; adored grandfather of Madeline, Connor, Campbell, Hunter, Lyla, Hannah, Sidney, Griffin, Janice, Parker, Cecelia, Donovan, Juniper, and Evander; loving son of the late Martin and Janice Jones; dear brother of Dawn and Douglas (Sue) Jones; cherished nephew of Kenny Lyons; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit The Chapel, (CrossPoint Campus), 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, Tuesday, 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will take place Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dale's honor to The Potter's Hand and OpOverwatch Inc. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.