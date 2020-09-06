Menu
Dale Norbert GESICKI
GESICKI - Dale Norbert
Of West Seneca, NY, September 4, 2020. Cherished husband of Mary L. (Rohm) Gesicki; dearest father of Neil R. and Jaclyn N.; loving son of the late Norbert J. and Rita (Korzen) Gesicki; brother of Jacqueline (late Raymond) Johnson and the late Martin (Kim) Gesicki; also survived by beloved nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
