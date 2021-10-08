NORWICH - Dale D.
Of Lockport, passed away October 6, 2021, under the care of Niagara Hospice. Born March 19, 1956 in Buffalo, NY to the late Frank D. and Bess H. (nee Hardy) Norwich, he had been employed as a Master Technician and Wind Tunnel Technician for Delphi in the Town of Lockport. Dale was an Eagle Scout, a Roswell Volunteer, and was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wendelville. He enjoyed working on cars, upholstering furniture, cooking, fishing with his friends, and spending time with his family. Dale also loved BBQ's, parties, and listening to Frank Zappa and Captain Beefheart. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kimberley J. (nee Jackson) Norwich; a daughter, Kristina (Paul) Stadlmeir; his son, Ken (Kaitlyn) Norwich; two brothers, Dean (Ann) Norwich and Dirk Norwich; was a loving "Grumpa" to Kendall, Wesley, Jaxson, and Jude; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Monday, October 11, at 10 AM, at St. Paul's UCC, 7416 Campbell Blvd., Wendelville. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Niagara Hospice, or to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at pruddenandkandt.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.