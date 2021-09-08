Menu
Dale PERSHYN
PERSHYN - Dale
September 6, 2021, of Kenmore. Husband of 50 years of Dianne M. Pershyn. Father of Derek I. (Carissa) Pershyn and Dana M. (Andrew) Reimers. Grandfather of Everett Reimers and Lennon Pershyn. Brother of Robert (Mary Ann), Donald (Karen) and the late William Pershyn Jr. Son of the late William and Ann Pershyn. Jerome Viola and the late Edward O'Keefe were like brothers to Dale. Friends may call Friday, 5-8 PM, at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 AM, at St. Stephen's Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
KAISER FUNERAL HOME
1950 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island, NY
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In the short time i knew dale, i found a down to earth person with a good sense of humor. sympathy to the family and his wonderful children.
nurse paula
September 11, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Pershyn family. It was a pleasure knowing and bowling with Dale. I always think fondly of those times.
Rick Angle
Friend
September 8, 2021
