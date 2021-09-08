PERSHYN - Dale
September 6, 2021, of Kenmore. Husband of 50 years of Dianne M. Pershyn. Father of Derek I. (Carissa) Pershyn and Dana M. (Andrew) Reimers. Grandfather of Everett Reimers and Lennon Pershyn. Brother of Robert (Mary Ann), Donald (Karen) and the late William Pershyn Jr. Son of the late William and Ann Pershyn. Jerome Viola and the late Edward O'Keefe were like brothers to Dale. Friends may call Friday, 5-8 PM, at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 AM, at St. Stephen's Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.