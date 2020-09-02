LONDO - Dale R.

August 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara H. (Koch) Londo; dear father of Jessica and Denise Londo; loving Opa of Isabelle; brother of Sharon (Rusty), Nelson Jr. (Luree), William (Sandra), Dawn (Lou), Terrance (Kim), Donald (Thea) and Robin; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday, 3-7 PM. Restrictions upon entry to the Funeral Home apply. Mr. Londo was a First Sergeant US Army veteran.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.