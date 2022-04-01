STROMBERG - Dale M.
March 30, 2022, age 66. Beloved husband of 30 years to Vivian W. (nee Werner) Stromberg; loving father of Tiffany, Julie, Jeffrey (Lauren), Susan and the late Mikey Stromberg; cherished grandfather of Cerulean Bell and Miles Robison; caring brother of Lisa Schultz, Linda Stromberg, Rene (Jonathan) Geis, Steven (Janelle) Stromberg, Michael (Susan) Stromberg and the late Gary Stromberg; dear step-brother of Scott (Joni) Moody, John Moody and the late Jennifer Moody; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 5-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.