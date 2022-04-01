Menu
Dale M. STROMBERG
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
STROMBERG - Dale M.
March 30, 2022, age 66. Beloved husband of 30 years to Vivian W. (nee Werner) Stromberg; loving father of Tiffany, Julie, Jeffrey (Lauren), Susan and the late Mikey Stromberg; cherished grandfather of Cerulean Bell and Miles Robison; caring brother of Lisa Schultz, Linda Stromberg, Rene (Jonathan) Geis, Steven (Janelle) Stromberg, Michael (Susan) Stromberg and the late Gary Stromberg; dear step-brother of Scott (Joni) Moody, John Moody and the late Jennifer Moody; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 5-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Apr
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
Dale you were a true friend, you will be dearly missed, my condolences to all your family
Daniel F Pitrola
Work
April 1, 2022
