BRUSCANI - Damiano
Of Sloan, NY, October 1, 2020. Loving son of the late Antonio and Lucia Bruscani; beloved husband of the late Arleen Tara Bruscani; dearest father of Mark (Paula) and Michael Bruscani; cherished grandfather of Angelo and Dominic; brother of Maria (Annibale) Ciancone and the late Vincenza (late Cesare) Ciancone, Orlando (Adalgisa), Pitagora (late Grace), Pierino (late Maria), Benito and Dante Bruscani; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca, where a Funeral will be held Tuesday 8:15 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com