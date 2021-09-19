Menu
Damon E. PRAEFKE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
PRAEFKE - Damon E.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest September 15, 2021. Loving son of Gail Riley; dear brother of Justin Praefke, Christian (Patti) Riley and Kerry (Julie) Riley; cherished uncle of Rowan, Brayden and Connor; adored nephew of Robert Riley of San Diego; also survived by many loving cousins, friends and his beloved cat, Kenny. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday (September 24), from 4-8 PM for a gathering in Damon's memory. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
