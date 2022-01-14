Menu
Dan D. STIEFLER
STIEFLER - Dan D.
Of Blasdell, went into the presence of the Lord, January 12, 2022, at the age of 73. Loving husband of the late Paula I. (nee Texter) Stiefler; cherished father of Scott Stiefler, Renee Reeb, Michelle Goodier, Kevin Stiefler, and the late Stephen Stiefler; devoted grandfather of 10 grandchildren who were his treasures; son of the late Raymond and Evelyn (nee Wagner) Stiefler; dear brother of Jill (Ron) Holla, Diane Stiefler, the late Gail (survived by Jason) Kelly, and the late Terry Stiefler also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; as well as brothers and sisters in Christ. The family will be present Friday, January 14th, from 4 to 8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, January 15th, at 11 AM in the Blasdell Gospel Chapel, 88 Arthur Ave., Blasdell. (Please assemble at the church). Interment will be held privately prior to the memorial service. Share condolences online at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC
6170 W. Quaker Road, NY
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Blasdell Gospel Chapel
88 Arthur Ave, Blasdell, NY
I've been a friend of the family for a number of years. Dan will be missed and was a kind man who loved the Lord. My Condolences.
Dave Gabel
Friend
January 20, 2022
