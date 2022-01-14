STIEFLER - Dan D.Of Blasdell, went into the presence of the Lord, January 12, 2022, at the age of 73. Loving husband of the late Paula I. (nee Texter) Stiefler; cherished father of Scott Stiefler, Renee Reeb, Michelle Goodier, Kevin Stiefler, and the late Stephen Stiefler; devoted grandfather of 10 grandchildren who were his treasures; son of the late Raymond and Evelyn (nee Wagner) Stiefler; dear brother of Jill (Ron) Holla, Diane Stiefler, the late Gail (survived by Jason) Kelly, and the late Terry Stiefler also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; as well as brothers and sisters in Christ. The family will be present Friday, January 14th, from 4 to 8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, January 15th, at 11 AM in the Blasdell Gospel Chapel, 88 Arthur Ave., Blasdell. (Please assemble at the church). Interment will be held privately prior to the memorial service. Share condolences online at