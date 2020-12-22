FITZPATRICK - Dana G.

Age 90, of Ellicottville, died December 18, 2020. Born March 24, 1930 in Salamanca, son of the late William F. and Loretto (Kelly) Fitzpatrick. He was a US Navy Veteran serving in the US Navy. Dana married the former, Bernice Siebart, who survives. He served as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Fitzpatrick and Weller, Inc, for 66 years. He was director of many forestry organizations and local associations as well as a member of the Holiday Valley Board of Directors for 40 years. Director of Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, Elkdale Country Club, and 70 year member of the Ellicottville Ski Club. Besides his loving wife of 65 years, he is survived by two sons, Daniel (Nancy) Fitzpatrick, and Gregory (Ann Marie) Fitzpatrick; and three daughters; Marcia (Jim Zaepfel) Fitzpatrick, Kerry (Michael) Allison, and Dr. Sheila Fitzpatrick. Also surviving a sister, Kathleen Widger, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, predeceased by an infant son, Steven, four brothers: Father Bede, Gerard "Jess", Joseph, and William Fitzpatrick, and an infant twin, Daniel Fitzpatrick. Private family services will be held with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Burial with military honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellicottville. Memorials to Ellicottville Memorial Library or the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program, C/O Holiday Valley Resort, PO Box 370, Ellicottville, NY 14731. Arrangements by MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.