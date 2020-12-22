FITZPATRICK - Dana G. Age 90, of Ellicottville, died December 18, 2020. Born March 24, 1930 in Salamanca, son of the late William F. and Loretto (Kelly) Fitzpatrick. He was a US Navy Veteran serving in the US Navy. Dana married the former, Bernice Siebart, who survives. He served as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Fitzpatrick and Weller, Inc, for 66 years. He was director of many forestry organizations and local associations as well as a member of the Holiday Valley Board of Directors for 40 years. Director of Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, Elkdale Country Club, and 70 year member of the Ellicottville Ski Club. Besides his loving wife of 65 years, he is survived by two sons, Daniel (Nancy) Fitzpatrick, and Gregory (Ann Marie) Fitzpatrick; and three daughters; Marcia (Jim Zaepfel) Fitzpatrick, Kerry (Michael) Allison, and Dr. Sheila Fitzpatrick. Also surviving a sister, Kathleen Widger, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, predeceased by an infant son, Steven, four brothers: Father Bede, Gerard "Jess", Joseph, and William Fitzpatrick, and an infant twin, Daniel Fitzpatrick. Private family services will be held with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Burial with military honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellicottville. Memorials to Ellicottville Memorial Library or the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program, C/O Holiday Valley Resort, PO Box 370, Ellicottville, NY 14731. Arrangements by MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
Great friend to my parents and pillar of generosity to community. Civic leader in the school system with my dad. Condolences to all family and friends
Dan Halloran
Friend
December 24, 2020
My late husband Bob Wilson of Toronto Canada so enjoyed not only his business relationship but also his golf outings with Dana. I am sorry for your loss.
Eva Wilson
Acquaintance
December 23, 2020
Our Sincere condolences to You And Your Family, During this very Difficult Time!
The Wirfel Family
December 22, 2020
Dear Bernice and family, I am so sorry to hear that Dana has passed on. He was a great man and will be missed by many family and friends, especially at the Ellicottville Ski Club. May your fond memories soften your grief. Ethel Enserro
Ethel Enserro
Friend
December 22, 2020
Marcia- so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family. Love john, Claire, Shae
John Zaepfel
Friend
December 22, 2020
Marcia, We are so sorry to hear the news. Hugs and prayers to you and your family. Love Shari and Alexis McIvor