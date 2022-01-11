LEWIS - Dana
Age 57, of Hamburg, NY January 10, 2022. Beloved son of the late Paul D. and Joan (nee Newland) Lewis; loving brother of Deborah, Duane, Sr. and the late David Lewis; father of Dana Paul Ungaro; grandfather of Dominic, Roman and Luca Ungaro; also survived by nieces, nephews, other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present for a Memorial Wake Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555) where a Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY or Roswell Park. Share your online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.