Dana LEWIS
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
LEWIS - Dana
Age 57, of Hamburg, NY January 10, 2022. Beloved son of the late Paul D. and Joan (nee Newland) Lewis; loving brother of Deborah, Duane, Sr. and the late David Lewis; father of Dana Paul Ungaro; grandfather of Dominic, Roman and Luca Ungaro; also survived by nieces, nephews, other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present for a Memorial Wake Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555) where a Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY or Roswell Park. Share your online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jan
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Debbie and Lewis family I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Dana. I never got to meet Dana but if he was anything like you Deb he was one of the great ones. Deb you, Dana's family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.
Walt n Nancy
January 23, 2022
