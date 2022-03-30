Matteo - Dana L. (nee Mcgill)March 23, 2022. Loving mother of Natalee (Mike Evens) Cirino; cherished grandmother of Michael, and Ariella Evens; devoted guardian of Mariah Sarcinelli; dear sister of Mark (Joelle) McGill, Donna McGill, Debbie Schwenk, Darlene (Jeff) Ziemba, and Dawn (Jay) Rizzo; loving companion of Tyrone Tirado; also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Memorials in Dana's name can be made to The A.L.S. Association. Flowers gratefully declined. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 6-8 PM at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. Online condolences at