Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dana L. Matteo
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
Send Flowers
Matteo - Dana L. (nee Mcgill)
March 23, 2022. Loving mother of Natalee (Mike Evens) Cirino; cherished grandmother of Michael, and Ariella Evens; devoted guardian of Mariah Sarcinelli; dear sister of Mark (Joelle) McGill, Donna McGill, Debbie Schwenk, Darlene (Jeff) Ziemba, and Dawn (Jay) Rizzo; loving companion of Tyrone Tirado; also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Memorials in Dana's name can be made to The A.L.S. Association. Flowers gratefully declined. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 6-8 PM at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 8 PM. Online condolences at
www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY
Apr
2
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd , West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.