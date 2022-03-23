TOBIN - Danelle J.
(nee Zaccagnino)
Of Buffalo entered into rest suddenly March 21, 2022. Beloved companion of Terry P. Ball; devoted mother of Gina and Christina Tobin; loving daughter of Eleanor S. and the late Daniel Zaccagnino; cherished niece of Judith Zaccagnino; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 1-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will take place Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.