Danelle J. TOBIN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 25 2022
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
TOBIN - Danelle J.
(nee Zaccagnino)
Of Buffalo entered into rest suddenly March 21, 2022. Beloved companion of Terry P. Ball; devoted mother of Gina and Christina Tobin; loving daughter of Eleanor S. and the late Daniel Zaccagnino; cherished niece of Judith Zaccagnino; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 1-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will take place Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
26
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
