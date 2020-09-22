Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel B. SOKOLOFSKY
SOKOLOFSKY - Daniel B.
September 19, 2020, age 56. Beloved son of the late Gerald and Laurene M. (nee Hicks) Sokolofsky; caring brother of Wendy (Wayne) Zitzka, Deborah, Randy (Carol), Phillip (Denise) Sokolofsky and Jeri (Randy) Jamison; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.