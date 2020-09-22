SOKOLOFSKY - Daniel B.
September 19, 2020, age 56. Beloved son of the late Gerald and Laurene M. (nee Hicks) Sokolofsky; caring brother of Wendy (Wayne) Zitzka, Deborah, Randy (Carol), Phillip (Denise) Sokolofsky and Jeri (Randy) Jamison; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.