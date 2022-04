COLLERAN - Daniel E.Of South Buffalo, NY, December 19, 2021. Former husband of Christine L. Ellington; dearest father of Daniel E. Colleran (Danielle Carlo) and Donald J. Ellington (Tanya Sheek); grandfather of Ezra, Ayla and Everett; son of the late Edward and Patricia Colleran; brother of William (Ann) Colleran, John (Andra) Colleran and the late Margaret (William) Lane; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Services. Mr. Colleran was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com