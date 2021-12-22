Menu
Daniel A. CORRETORE Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Scott (Willard) Funeral Home
12 South Avenue
Webster, NY
Corretore - Daniel A., Jr.
Webster: Daniel A. Corretore Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully at home December 18, 2021, after gifting us a family day to be forever cherished. Predeceased by parents Daniel and Lillian Stoesser Corretore; siblings Jean Suters, Lois Nagel and Dr. Robert Corretore; grandchildren Matthew Vandergrift and Robert and Daniel Corretore. Survived by beloved wife of 66 years, Carolyn Rein Corretore, children: Rev. Daniel A. Corretore III, David (Kelly) Corretore, Esq., Janet (Daniel) Vespone, Sharon (Jeffrey) Scott, Laurie (Jeffrey) Kroon; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; cousins, nephews, and nieces. Employed early in his working life at Rich's Ice Cream; gave 34 years of service to Eastman Kodak; and 44 years with the Union Hill Volunteer Fire Department ambulance. He loved God, his family, his country, and a good story. He left a legacy of generosity and compassion. Calling 1-4 PM Sun., Dec. 26 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave, Webster. Funeral at United Methodist Church, 169 East Main, Webster 14580 on Mon., Dec. 27 at 10:00 AM. Family greeting immediately after. Interment at Webster Rural Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the church.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Willard H. Scott Funeral Home
12 South Avenue, Webster, NY
Dec
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
United Methodist Church Of Webster
169 East Main St., Webster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Scott (Willard) Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love to you, Carolyn and to all of your family. Dan was a sweet and kind man. I remember his love for the little ones, especially. When we came to church with our boys and our 2 week baby daughter, Dan looked at her and said" May I hold her"? I can see him yet , holding her and just so tender and loving. May God bring you comfort and peace .
Tinker Oosterling
Friend
December 22, 2021
