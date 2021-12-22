Corretore - Daniel A., Jr.

Webster: Daniel A. Corretore Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully at home December 18, 2021, after gifting us a family day to be forever cherished. Predeceased by parents Daniel and Lillian Stoesser Corretore; siblings Jean Suters, Lois Nagel and Dr. Robert Corretore; grandchildren Matthew Vandergrift and Robert and Daniel Corretore. Survived by beloved wife of 66 years, Carolyn Rein Corretore, children: Rev. Daniel A. Corretore III, David (Kelly) Corretore, Esq., Janet (Daniel) Vespone, Sharon (Jeffrey) Scott, Laurie (Jeffrey) Kroon; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; cousins, nephews, and nieces. Employed early in his working life at Rich's Ice Cream; gave 34 years of service to Eastman Kodak; and 44 years with the Union Hill Volunteer Fire Department ambulance. He loved God, his family, his country, and a good story. He left a legacy of generosity and compassion. Calling 1-4 PM Sun., Dec. 26 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave, Webster. Funeral at United Methodist Church, 169 East Main, Webster 14580 on Mon., Dec. 27 at 10:00 AM. Family greeting immediately after. Interment at Webster Rural Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the church.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.