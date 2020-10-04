DeMARCO - Daniel "Danny"
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest suddenly October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Trotta) DeMarco; devoted father of Gina DeMarco and Daniel DeMarco; loving son of the late Joseph and Josephine (nee Pietro) DeMarco; dear brother of James (Paula) DeMarco, Joseph (Diane) DeMarco and the late Jeanne DeMarco; cherished son-in-law of Maxine and the late Thomas Trotta; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Danny was the proud owner and founder of the Big Tree Inn and will be loved and missed by many. PURSUANT TO THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com