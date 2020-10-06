Collins - Daniel E.
September 24, 2020, of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved son of the late Preston and Rose (nee Gonzalez) Collins; loving brother of Kathy (Gerald) Hayes; cherished uncle of Lukas and Korey Rose (Brian) Hayes; also survived by dear friends. In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC, 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. Condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.