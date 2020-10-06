Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel E. Collins
Collins - Daniel E.
September 24, 2020, of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved son of the late Preston and Rose (nee Gonzalez) Collins; loving brother of Kathy (Gerald) Hayes; cherished uncle of Lukas and Korey Rose (Brian) Hayes; also survived by dear friends. In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC, 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. Condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.