Daniel J. GIANNONI
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
GIANNONI - Daniel J.
Of South Buffalo, NY, March 23, 2021. Loving son of the late Eugene M. and Genevieve M. (Griffin) Giannoni; brother of David (Rae) Giannoni, Diane (Leo) Buchbinder, Gerald Giannoni, Denise Michenzi and the late Richard Giannoni; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements entrusted to: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
may the good lord bless and comfort your family in this time of need
gary starr
April 4, 2021
So sorry to hear about Daniel's passing. He's in a better place now, he had many struggles in this world hopefully he's at peace.
donna m sebastiano
March 28, 2021
