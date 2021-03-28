GIANNONI - Daniel J.
Of South Buffalo, NY, March 23, 2021. Loving son of the late Eugene M. and Genevieve M. (Griffin) Giannoni; brother of David (Rae) Giannoni, Diane (Leo) Buchbinder, Gerald Giannoni, Denise Michenzi and the late Richard Giannoni; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. Arrangements entrusted to: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.