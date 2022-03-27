Menu
Daniel GOLDIE
GOLDIE - Daniel
Of Buffalo, NY, March 21, 2022, at age 87. Beloved husband of Gisela (Schwager); loving father of Diane (Eric) Bassett and Daniel A. (Rebecca) Goldie; devoted Opa of James, Justin and Charlotte; dear brother of Fred (Nancy) Goldie and the late Maureen (David) Robinson; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Daniel was an avid soccer player and a longtime member of The Buffalo Soccer Club. If desired, donations in Daniel's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at
www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
