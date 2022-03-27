GOLDIE - DanielOf Buffalo, NY, March 21, 2022, at age 87. Beloved husband of Gisela (Schwager); loving father of Diane (Eric) Bassett and Daniel A. (Rebecca) Goldie; devoted Opa of James, Justin and Charlotte; dear brother of Fred (Nancy) Goldie and the late Maureen (David) Robinson; also survived by nieces and nephews. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Daniel was an avid soccer player and a longtime member of The Buffalo Soccer Club. If desired, donations in Daniel's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share online condolences at