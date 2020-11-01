STOLL - Daniel H., II
October 24, 2020. Loving son of the late Daniel H. and Melissa W. Stoll; dear brother of Connie (Ernie) Avel, Pam (Kevin) Marano, John (Sharon) Stoll, Beverly (Herb Baker) Mutignani, Nancy and David Stoll; survived by eight nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 7, at 9 AM, at St. Amelia's RC Church, friends invited. Livestream at www.stamelia.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.kfwny.org
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.