Daniel H. STOLL II
STOLL - Daniel H., II
October 24, 2020. Loving son of the late Daniel H. and Melissa W. Stoll; dear brother of Connie (Ernie) Avel, Pam (Kevin) Marano, John (Sharon) Stoll, Beverly (Herb Baker) Mutignani, Nancy and David Stoll; survived by eight nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 7, at 9 AM, at St. Amelia's RC Church, friends invited. Livestream at www.stamelia.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.kfwny.org.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
