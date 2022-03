HARRIS - Daniel J.Age 68, June 9, 2021, of Lockport, NY. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Krempa) Harris; dear step-father of Michael and father of Jiliann; proud Poppa of Nicholas; fond brother of Nancy; also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, 3-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in Elmlawn Memorial Park. Please assemble outside the cemetery office. Mr. Harris retired from General Motors after 40 years and was a veteran of the US Army. Memorials may be made in memory of Dan to Niagara Hospice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com