Daniel J. HARRIS
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
HARRIS - Daniel J.
Age 68, June 9, 2021, of Lockport, NY. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Krempa) Harris; dear step-father of Michael and father of Jiliann; proud Poppa of Nicholas; fond brother of Nancy; also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, 3-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in Elmlawn Memorial Park. Please assemble outside the cemetery office. Mr. Harris retired from General Motors after 40 years and was a veteran of the US Army. Memorials may be made in memory of Dan to Niagara Hospice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
