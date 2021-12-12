HILL - Daniel P. Suddenly December 6, 2021 of Collins, NY, formerly of Eden, NY, at the age of 65 Years. Loving son of Richard C. and the late Agnes (Schmitz) Hill. Brother of Carol Miranda, William Hill, Catherine Hill and the late Joanne Mahoney and James Hill. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday December 13, 2021 at 10 AM from Immaculate Conception Church Eden, NY please assemble at church. Final resting place will be North Collins Cemetery. Dan enjoyed his family, car races, outdoor adventures, tractors and farm equipment. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.
Dan was a great friend of mine and my family. He would always keep in touch with me if he ever ran into the old IH Cub Cadets. My Dad and I always enjoyed our conversations about farm equipment and farming with Dan. He will be missed by my family and I. Rest In Peace Mr Hill
Luke Gozelski
Friend
December 16, 2021
Dear Hill Family, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. During Hill and Mahoney gathers, it was always Dan who made us all feel comfortable and important. Memories of his kindness, smile and gentle manner will remain in my heart forever. Peace be with all of you. And may God Bless Dan. Linda Mahoney
Linda Mahoney
Friend
December 14, 2021
Dan is a real genuine person that all of us have the pleasure of knowing... Dan has a passion for the career and path that God has given to him in Agriculture... I found an old Putt Putt John Deere at a farm in Lake Wales Florida that I inquired about a year ago and found out that Dan sold it to the farmer... We now have a new John Deere salesman in Heaven looking over the Eden Valley and beyond... "Tractor Dan" ... #1...
Jonathan Coleman
December 13, 2021
Dan Hill, not only a best friend of 50 plus years but a great part of our family. Always there for all of us and such a happy and caring smile. Loved life and was the first to rise every morning and out the door to work. Greeted every stranger with Hi, I’m Dan Hill.He knew more about John Deere equipment than anyone at John Deere knew. He loved and educated young and old with all of his knowledge. We traveled many miles together and I’ll miss him dearly but will never forget him. Rest In Peace Dan, you deserve it.
Lenny Mecca,Sr
Friend
December 13, 2021
Uncle Rich, I'm sorry than Dan passed away. Only knew him in school, but I remember him well. Prayers to you and your family.
Debbie Brainard
Family
December 13, 2021
Mr. Hill commanded an incredible repertoire of knowledge around farming and equipment. He was quick with a kind word and led by example. Thanksgivings, parties, funerals, weddingsMr. Hill was there for all of it. He will be missed.
Leonard Mecca Jr
Friend
December 11, 2021
Sympathies to my long distant cousins . The few times in life that I got to visit my New York cousins Dan was always kind and caring and had a never ending smile