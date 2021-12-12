Dan Hill, not only a best friend of 50 plus years but a great part of our family. Always there for all of us and such a happy and caring smile. Loved life and was the first to rise every morning and out the door to work. Greeted every stranger with Hi, I’m Dan Hill.He knew more about John Deere equipment than anyone at John Deere knew. He loved and educated young and old with all of his knowledge. We traveled many miles together and I’ll miss him dearly but will never forget him. Rest In Peace Dan, you deserve it.



Lenny Mecca,Sr Friend December 13, 2021