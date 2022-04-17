Menu
Daniel B. HORRIGAN
HORRIGAN - Daniel B.
April 8, 2022, at the age of 81; of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine (nee Edbaur). Loving father of Kathleen (Richard) Schaumloeffel, Mary Kay (Jack) Caie and the late Michael Horrigan. Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Robert, John, Katie, Michael, Stefani, Matthew, Joseph, Jessica and Jonathan. Great- grandfather of Olivia, Wrenley, Easton, Emma, Harper, Grace and Ridge. Devoted brother of Fran Berds. Dear friend of the late Karen Marcezin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Dan retired as a firefighter from the Buffalo Fire Department after 36 years of service. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday April 23rd from 12-2 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Daniel's name to the SPCA serving Erie County. Please leave your memories and condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
