IANNONE - Daniel M.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 27, 2021. Beloved companion of Tracy Barnes; devoted father of Nicholas M. and Anthony J. Iannone and Nathaniel Barnes; loving son of Marilyn and the late Anthony M. Iannone; dear brother of Darlene (Paul) Hricak. Daniel is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 5-8 PM. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2021.