Daniel M. IANNONE
IANNONE - Daniel M.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 27, 2021. Beloved companion of Tracy Barnes; devoted father of Nicholas M. and Anthony J. Iannone and Nathaniel Barnes; loving son of Marilyn and the late Anthony M. Iannone; dear brother of Darlene (Paul) Hricak. Daniel is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 5-8 PM. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have so many fond childhood memories at Uncle Dan's house, he will be missed very much!
Shannon Lebel
March 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, Tony. It´s so hard to lose a parent. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Randy and Eileen Wozniak
March 30, 2021
Sads news, I have so many fond and unforgettable memories of Dan, he will indeed be missed
David Uzarowski
March 30, 2021
Our love & prayers for Tracy & family Danny will be missed by many
Ed&MaryAnn (Rizzo)Jaskulski
March 29, 2021
