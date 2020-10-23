Menu
Daniel J. ANTHONY
ANTHONY - Daniel J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Glastetter) Anthony; devoted father of Donna (Michael) Carducci and Jody J. (late Audrey) Anthony; cherished grandfather of Shawna (Craig), Mark (Jennifer) and Daniel; adored great-grandfather of Carson, Annika, Austin, Nolan and Elizabeth; dear brother of Bernice, Lois and the late Eugene and Joanne. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 1-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Clarmont Ave., Tonawanda on Monday morning at 9:30 AM (Please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY 14226
Oct
26
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church,
263 Clarmont Ave, Tonawanda, New York
Our sympathy to the family and friends of Danny. We will miss him very much.
Pat and Theo Willems
October 24, 2020
Donna and Michael, sorry to hear of your loss. Sending prayers to the family!
Mickey Cappella
October 23, 2020