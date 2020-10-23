ANTHONY - Daniel J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Glastetter) Anthony; devoted father of Donna (Michael) Carducci and Jody J. (late Audrey) Anthony; cherished grandfather of Shawna (Craig), Mark (Jennifer) and Daniel; adored great-grandfather of Carson, Annika, Austin, Nolan and Elizabeth; dear brother of Bernice, Lois and the late Eugene and Joanne. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 1-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Clarmont Ave., Tonawanda on Monday morning at 9:30 AM (Please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 23, 2020.