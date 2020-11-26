Brudz - Daniel J.
November 21, 2020; beloved husband of the late Frances Brudz; devoted father of Jason Brudz, Erin (Fiance Charlie) Brudz, Courtney (Steven) Gardner; stepfather of Tina (Michael) Seltz and Theresa (Paul) Marcotte; loving grandfather of Ashley, Devin, Kyle, Cameron, Nathan, Krystal, Alexander, Alyssa, and Fischer; cherished son of the late John and Lucy Brudz; dear brother of William Brudz, Eugene Brudz, Marylou (Gene) Rozycki, Christine Clark, Theresa (Daniel) Rees, and the late David Brudz; loving friend of Elizabeth Gardner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Brudz was a US Army Veteran and a member of IBEW Local # 41. Memorials in Daniels's name may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Visitation at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday from 2 PM - 6 PM at which time a funeral service will be held at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Per NYSDOH regulations a mask must be worn to enter our facility and social distancing must be adhered to (6 feet). Upon entrance to the facility temperature, checks will be performed. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.