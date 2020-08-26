DeMARIE - Daniel J.

Of West Valley, NY, August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia L. (Havens) DeMarie; dear father of Jennifer (Tom) Heckmann, Bethany (Joe) Meacham, Keri (Don) Cronin, and Christopher (Stephanie) DeMarie; grandfather of eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; son of Loretta and the late Joseph DeMarie; brother of Rita (Rich) Cooper, Annette (Randy Raab) Rose, and Nancy (Al) Truver; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, from 3-6 PM, at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, NY. Face masks required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.