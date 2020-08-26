Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel J. DeMARIE
DeMARIE - Daniel J.
Of West Valley, NY, August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia L. (Havens) DeMarie; dear father of Jennifer (Tom) Heckmann, Bethany (Joe) Meacham, Keri (Don) Cronin, and Christopher (Stephanie) DeMarie; grandfather of eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; son of Loretta and the late Joseph DeMarie; brother of Rita (Rich) Cooper, Annette (Randy Raab) Rose, and Nancy (Al) Truver; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, from 3-6 PM, at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, NY. Face masks required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.