Age 77, suddenly on November 24, 2020. Daniel was an alumni of Riverside High School. He was an American Veteran who served in the Air Force from 1962-1966. He worked at the local food pantry. Daniel was a member of the Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, and the Pendleton Veterans Association. He was involved with raising money for veterans memorials. Daniel was a man with simple tastes. He was the son of the late John and Julia Gafus; survived by his sisters Nancy (Francis) Finger, and Patricia (late Loris "Bud") Ireland; also survived by his nieces Carol and Julie, and his nephew Mark. Family and friends may call at FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME INC., 1241 Oliver St. in North Tonawanda at the corner of Oliver St. and Ward Rd. on Sunday from 4-7 PM. The current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, please wear a mask. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WoundedWarriorProject.org
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 28, 2020.