MORDENO - Daniel J.
August 25, 2020, formerly of Buffalo. Son of John and Shirley Mordeno; brother of Jim (Jessie) Mordeno and Patricia (Raymond) Weiser; also survived by aunts, an uncle, nieces, a nephew and cousins. Funeral services private. In lieu if flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center. Daniel was an avid musician and Buffalo Sabres fan and loved playing the bass guitar. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.