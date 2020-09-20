ROBERTS - Daniel J.
Passed away on September 14, 2020, loving father of Michael R.; dearest son of Alfred and Donna (Sobczyk) Roberts; beloved brother of Dawn Roberts, Mark (Marcy) Roberts and Lori (Michael) Jonas. Friends may call Monday, from 5-8 PM at the JAMES. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WNY Perinatal Bereavement. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
