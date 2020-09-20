Menu
Daniel J. ROBERTS
ROBERTS - Daniel J.
Passed away on September 14, 2020, loving father of Michael R.; dearest son of Alfred and Donna (Sobczyk) Roberts; beloved brother of Dawn Roberts, Mark (Marcy) Roberts and Lori (Michael) Jonas. Friends may call Monday, from 5-8 PM at the JAMES. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WNY Perinatal Bereavement. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
