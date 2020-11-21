ZACK - Daniel J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice (Lent); loving father of Michael (Dora), Kenneth (Kim) and Darlene (Allen Knight) Petko; dearest grandfather of Sarah (Walt) Quattlebaum, Joseph (Lindsey) Vitello, Justin (Katie McCadden) Hacker, Brandon (Lauren) Zack, Bryan Hacker, Amanda (Max) Lopez, Joshua Zack, Danielle (Roberto Ortiz-Rivera) Petko and Trevor Petko; great-grandfather of Julien, Ella and Gabriel; brother of Ronald (Nancy) Zack. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday morning at 10 AM. Masks required. Due to the recent COVID restriction changes, the mass will be for family only. If you would like to view the mass, it will be live-streamed on the church's website. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.