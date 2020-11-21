Menu
Daniel J. ZACK
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1937
DIED
November 17, 2020
ZACK - Daniel J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice (Lent); loving father of Michael (Dora), Kenneth (Kim) and Darlene (Allen Knight) Petko; dearest grandfather of Sarah (Walt) Quattlebaum, Joseph (Lindsey) Vitello, Justin (Katie McCadden) Hacker, Brandon (Lauren) Zack, Bryan Hacker, Amanda (Max) Lopez, Joshua Zack, Danielle (Roberto Ortiz-Rivera) Petko and Trevor Petko; great-grandfather of Julien, Ella and Gabriel; brother of Ronald (Nancy) Zack. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday morning at 10 AM. Masks required. Due to the recent COVID restriction changes, the mass will be for family only. If you would like to view the mass, it will be live-streamed on the church's website. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Dad was a great father,...and a great friend. I will always remember his jovial nature and the many good times and laughs we shared.
Michael Zack
Son
November 19, 2020
In Loving Memory of Daniel J. Zack,

Celebrating a life well lived whose memories will be cherished forever.

Bryan & Jamie Sypniewski
Bryan Sypniewski
Family
November 19, 2020
Bryan Sypniewski
November 19, 2020
Will have a Mass for Dan in Kona Hawaii.
Paul & Bobbie Courtade
Paul Courtade
Friend
November 18, 2020