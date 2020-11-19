MANLEY - Daniel John, Jr.
November 17, 2020; beloved husband of 52 years to Rosemary (nee McGowan) Manley; dearest father of Mary Laura (Thomas Surwill) Manley, Kathleen (Scott) Tanona, Brian Manley and Daniel (Eileen) Manley; devoted Papa of Abigail, Emily, Kathryn, Maeve, Ronan, Rose, Jacob, Connor, Molly and Madeline; dear brother of the late Nancy (late Robert) Wood and Thomas (Suzanne) Manley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Daniel was a retired school administrator after 36 years of service to the Buffalo Public School System. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.