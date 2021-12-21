Menu
Daniel A. JOHNSON
65, of Collins, died December 18, 2021. Born August 6, 1956, son of the late Ralph and Ruth (Timmel) Johnson. He married the former Cynthia Saad, who predeceased him on September 27, 2016. He ran his auto repair shop, Dan's Auto Repair, in Collins for 40 years. Dan is survived by four sons, Jason Johnson, Nathan (Laurie Marshall) Johnson, Brandon (Quincey) Johnson, and Ryan (Maddie Best) Johnson, a brother, Donald (Pat) Johnson, grandchild, Austin Jackson, and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 4-7 PM, from Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main St., in Gowanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10 AM, from St. Joseph's RC Church. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, in Hamburg. Memorials to the Collins Center Vol. Fire Dept.


May God greet you with his loving embrace and give you eternal rest & joy beyond measure and give each of your loved ones here peace and comfort in their time of sorrow. You will be greatly missed.
Elizabeth Duggan
December 28, 2021
We are sending our deepest condolences to you and your family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve, Tracy Guntrum and Garon, Miya Domes
Friend
December 28, 2021
