JOHNSON - Daniel A.

65, of Collins, died December 18, 2021. Born August 6, 1956, son of the late Ralph and Ruth (Timmel) Johnson. He married the former Cynthia Saad, who predeceased him on September 27, 2016. He ran his auto repair shop, Dan's Auto Repair, in Collins for 40 years. Dan is survived by four sons, Jason Johnson, Nathan (Laurie Marshall) Johnson, Brandon (Quincey) Johnson, and Ryan (Maddie Best) Johnson, a brother, Donald (Pat) Johnson, grandchild, Austin Jackson, and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 4-7 PM, from Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main St., in Gowanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10 AM, from St. Joseph's RC Church. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, in Hamburg. Memorials to the Collins Center Vol. Fire Dept.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.