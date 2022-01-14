Menu
Daniel M. JOHNSON
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
JOHNSON - Daniel M.
January 11, 2022. Survived by his wife, Veronica E. (Moreland) Johnson; children, Melanie A., Danielle M. and Kevin D. Johnson; grandchildren, Madison, Spencer, and Isabelle; siblings, Thomas Jancetic, Bobby (Gail) Johnson, Lori (Joseph) Johnson-Dunbar, the late Catherine Burbee, and Patricia Butera; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Sunday, January 16th, from 2-6 PM to Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 17th, at 10 AM in Good Shepherd RC Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd., North, Pendleton. Interment will be at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visit
www.pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Prudden And Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee St., Lockport, NY
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd RC Parish
5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
R I P DAN
Michael A SCHLEICHER
January 14, 2022
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO THE FAMILY
June SCHUMAN
Friend
January 14, 2022
