JOHNSON - Daniel M.January 11, 2022. Survived by his wife, Veronica E. (Moreland) Johnson; children, Melanie A., Danielle M. and Kevin D. Johnson; grandchildren, Madison, Spencer, and Isabelle; siblings, Thomas Jancetic, Bobby (Gail) Johnson, Lori (Joseph) Johnson-Dunbar, the late Catherine Burbee, and Patricia Butera; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Sunday, January 16th, from 2-6 PM to Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 17th, at 10 AM in Good Shepherd RC Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd., North, Pendleton. Interment will be at Good Shepherd Cemetery.