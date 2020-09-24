WASILEWSKI - Daniel Joseph Age 84, of Akron, NY, Monday September 21, 2020. Daniel was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Walter and Elsie (Zyczkowski) Wasilewski. Daniel was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, retired from the Buffalo Sewer Authority, and was a member of St. Teresa of Avila R.C. Church. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Kolovich) Wasilewski; his seven children Edward (Linda) Wasilewski, Daniel (Donna) Wasilewski, Lisa Frayne, Lynn (Robert) Hughes, Lori (Wayne) Law, Joseph Wasilewski, and David Wasilewski; also survived by eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; friends received Friday 4-8 PM at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main St., Clarence. In accordance with NYS COVID guidelines will be followed, masks required, enter at back door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 1 PM from St. Teresa of Avila Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the church. Condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com