Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel Joseph WASILEWSKI
WASILEWSKI - Daniel Joseph Age 84, of Akron, NY, Monday September 21, 2020. Daniel was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Walter and Elsie (Zyczkowski) Wasilewski. Daniel was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, retired from the Buffalo Sewer Authority, and was a member of St. Teresa of Avila R.C. Church. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Kolovich) Wasilewski; his seven children Edward (Linda) Wasilewski, Daniel (Donna) Wasilewski, Lisa Frayne, Lynn (Robert) Hughes, Lori (Wayne) Law, Joseph Wasilewski, and David Wasilewski; also survived by eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; friends received Friday 4-8 PM at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main St., Clarence. In accordance with NYS COVID guidelines will be followed, masks required, enter at back door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 1 PM from St. Teresa of Avila Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the church. Condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard Bros. Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.