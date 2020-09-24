WASILEWSKI - Daniel Joseph Age 84, of Akron, NY, Monday September 21, 2020. Daniel was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Walter and Elsie (Zyczkowski) Wasilewski. Daniel was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, retired from the Buffalo Sewer Authority, and was a member of St. Teresa of Avila R.C. Church. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Kolovich) Wasilewski; his seven children Edward (Linda) Wasilewski, Daniel (Donna) Wasilewski, Lisa Frayne, Lynn (Robert) Hughes, Lori (Wayne) Law, Joseph Wasilewski, and David Wasilewski; also survived by eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; friends received Friday 4-8 PM at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 10690 Main St., Clarence. In accordance with NYS COVID guidelines will be followed, masks required, enter at back door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 1 PM from St. Teresa of Avila Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the church. Condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2020.