KELEHER - Daniel J.
Of Rochester, NY, husband of Janet Krieg Keleher, entered into rest on Monday, December 20, 2021 peacefully at home. He was born in North Tonawanda, NY on May 9, 1953, son of the late Joseph A. Keleher and Dolores Miller Keleher. Sir Knight Daniel J. Keleher was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 2407. Proud Cub Scout as a young man AKA "Cubby" and a Scout master to his loving sons, he enjoyed cooking for his loved ones, shooting clays and is a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. He liked to sing, particularly to his wife Janet and was always the heart of the party. He cherished every moment with his family. Father of four Survived by his former spouse Susan E. Clark Keleher and their children: Jill M. (Elwood Miller) Keleher, Brian C. (Jessica Christy) Keleher, Nicholas J. (Deedra) Keleher and Joseph A. (Courtney Kelley) Keleher. Grandfather of Jason, Gavin, Olivia, Coraline and the late Fiona. Conner, Brody and Gabriel, Seldon and Adalyn. Brother of Patrick (Virginia) Keleher, Amy (Timothy) Klaes, Joanne (David) Vanderheite and Linda (Sue Wilson) Wankasky. Son-in-law of Tom and Francine Biasin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews including Joshua A. (Angelitha) Wankasky who was like a son. Family and friends may call at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM. Mass will be held at St. Brendan on the Lake Parish, 3455 Ewings Road, Newfane, NY 14108 on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Dinner to follow at the same location shortly thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in honor of our great father to St. Brendan on the Lake Parish. Visit www.rutland-corwin.com
to send the family a condolence.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 24, 2021.