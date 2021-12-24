Menu
Daniel J. KELEHER
FUNERAL HOME
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street
Newfane, NY
KELEHER - Daniel J.
Of Rochester, NY, husband of Janet Krieg Keleher, entered into rest on Monday, December 20, 2021 peacefully at home. He was born in North Tonawanda, NY on May 9, 1953, son of the late Joseph A. Keleher and Dolores Miller Keleher. Sir Knight Daniel J. Keleher was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 2407. Proud Cub Scout as a young man AKA "Cubby" and a Scout master to his loving sons, he enjoyed cooking for his loved ones, shooting clays and is a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. He liked to sing, particularly to his wife Janet and was always the heart of the party. He cherished every moment with his family. Father of four Survived by his former spouse Susan E. Clark Keleher and their children: Jill M. (Elwood Miller) Keleher, Brian C. (Jessica Christy) Keleher, Nicholas J. (Deedra) Keleher and Joseph A. (Courtney Kelley) Keleher. Grandfather of Jason, Gavin, Olivia, Coraline and the late Fiona. Conner, Brody and Gabriel, Seldon and Adalyn. Brother of Patrick (Virginia) Keleher, Amy (Timothy) Klaes, Joanne (David) Vanderheite and Linda (Sue Wilson) Wankasky. Son-in-law of Tom and Francine Biasin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews including Joshua A. (Angelitha) Wankasky who was like a son. Family and friends may call at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM. Mass will be held at St. Brendan on the Lake Parish, 3455 Ewings Road, Newfane, NY 14108 on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Dinner to follow at the same location shortly thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in honor of our great father to St. Brendan on the Lake Parish. Visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send the family a condolence.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street, Newfane, NY
Dec
27
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street, Newfane, NY
Dec
30
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
St. Brendan on the Lake Parish
3455 Ewings Road, Newfane, NY
Sorry for your loss. Met him at Angel's wedding he was a very nice person and I am glad I got to met him.
Loreta Gulledge
Friend
January 3, 2022
Love you both so much. When I was first introduce to you both there was something about you guys that just made me feel completely at ease with you. Uncle Danny had this larger than life personality that was great and you really just wanted to match up to it when he was around. His energy was the best there ever was! His love for Aunt Janet could have been up for the ages I could tell there was nothing Uncle Danny wouldn't do for Aunt Janet and it was amazing to watch and witness it, even when she wasn't there he always made sure she was involved in some way.I sometimes like to think that Josh and I always took their love for each other as an example for our relationship and apply the same emotions as uncle Danny did for Aunt Janet. I will miss his hugs, the conversations, advice (even if it was only a few) and his smile. Love you.
Joshua and Angelitha Wankasky
Family
January 3, 2022
I am so sorry about Danny. I will always remember all the holidays at Grandma Miller's house when we were little and at the Keleher's too. Danny was always so much fun and I am so glad we got to see him this summer when we came up to NT. All my sympathy to Janet and the rest of the family.
Karen Lentz
Family
December 27, 2021
We were saddened and shocked to hear that Danny had passed away. We were so happy to see him this summer when we visited NT. He came all the way from Rochester to see his old Uncle Tom and Aunt Dorothy from Florida. From the time he was a little kid, he was a joy to be around. As a man he was a wonderful father and a close member of his family. Danny will always be remembered and missed.
Tom and Dorothy Miller
Family
December 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Janet your Daniel and your Dad Daniel both gone to young. Your in our prayers from Springfield, Illinois love you
Jon and Karen Reynolds and Family
Family
December 26, 2021
Jennifer and I are saddened to learn of Dans passing. He was great person to know, work with and talk to. He will be missed.
Tom Siwirski
Friend
December 24, 2021
I am saddened to learn of Danny passing. We were college roommates in the early 70s at Huron College, South Dakota. We were fraternity brothers and together with my wife Jill, shared many adventures together. He was always kind and funny. He did love life. Condolences to the family.
Don Ash
Friend
December 24, 2021
Dan and Pat Keleher, Ron Michlin, Roger Schlee, Bruce Engelhart, Dave Parish, Kevin Little and me, Dan Little, all grew up together in what we called the gang. We had a wonderful friendship that has endured through the years. However, here we are getting old and now 3 of us have crossed the river Jordan. Dan is greatly loved obviously by his abundant family and I am sure a multitude in orders of magnitude of friends. So many fabulous memories of Dan and his hilarious sense of humor and contagious happiness. We will all miss him until we too cross the river. Thank you Jesus
Dan Little
Friend
December 23, 2021
My brother, my heart is broken I can’t even imagine my life without you in it Growing up with you by my side teaching me so much and always my comfort and confident. We shared so much in our lives with our children growing up together,camping and family gatherings and sleep overs, oh the holidays with you were the best, all the cooking and mass for everyone on Sundays always as a group. You were so amazing you were a leader among us all always taking charge and making sure everything came together for everyone. I could not wait until this summer to show you my camper, oh how you would have loved it there. I miss you so much Danny, I will hold you close to my heart always, until we are together Again❤❤❤
Linda Wankasky
Family
December 23, 2021
My heart breaks for the family. Praying for comfort, peace and acceptance for you all.
Michele Gulledge
Friend
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results