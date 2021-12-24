Love you both so much. When I was first introduce to you both there was something about you guys that just made me feel completely at ease with you. Uncle Danny had this larger than life personality that was great and you really just wanted to match up to it when he was around. His energy was the best there ever was! His love for Aunt Janet could have been up for the ages I could tell there was nothing Uncle Danny wouldn't do for Aunt Janet and it was amazing to watch and witness it, even when she wasn't there he always made sure she was involved in some way.I sometimes like to think that Josh and I always took their love for each other as an example for our relationship and apply the same emotions as uncle Danny did for Aunt Janet. I will miss his hugs, the conversations, advice (even if it was only a few) and his smile. Love you.

Joshua and Angelitha Wankasky Family January 3, 2022