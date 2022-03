KJELDGAARD - Daniel R.March 2, 2021. Loving son of the late Martha L. and Lawrence M. Kjeldgaard; dear brother of Ronald (Ann Marie), Linda (John) Zilliox, Lawrence A. Kjeldgaard; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Funeral Services are being held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA. Visit at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com