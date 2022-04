I love you Dad ! Always and forever.... You truly were a devoted father! Never ever judged me. You are my heart and my first true love you always believed in me and stood by me no matter what. Im sad that your gone but i rest in knowing your with our heavenly father now. Thanks for being my #1 Dad ... Untill we see each other again i know your always by my side. Love you Dad, Danielle xoxoxo

Danielle klopp Family July 2, 2021